German neo-Nazi group member fails in Constitutional Court appeal
Beate Zschaepe, accused at the time of being an accomplice in the crimes of the right-wing extremist terror cell "National Socialist Underground" (NSU), sits in the courtroom at the Higher Regional Court. picture alliance / dpa
A convicted terrorist from the German right-wing extremist group the National Socialist Underground (NSU), Beate Zschäpe, lost her constitutional appeal on Monday.

No evidence was presented showing the 47-year-old's fundamental rights were violated, the Federal Constitutional Court said on Monday.

In her appeal, Zschäpe argued that Germany's highest court, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), had wrongfully dismissed her appeal without a prior hearing.

In August 2021, the BGH upheld Zschäpe's conviction as an accomplice in a series of racially motivated murders committed by the neo-Nazi group.

Zschäpe, the sole survivor of the so-called NSU trio of members, was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison, following over 400 days of hearings.

Her sentence technically permits a release from prison after 15 years, however it is virtually impossible in practice.

Zschäpe lived in hiding with her comrades Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt for almost 14 years.

Mundlos and Böhnhardt carried out a series of murders, attacks and robberies. Between September 2000 and April 2007 the two men murdered eight businessmen of Turkish origin, one of Greek origin, and one police officer.

The men killed themselves in 2011 in an effort to avoid arrest. Zschäpe burned down the flat they shared, sent out a confession video and turned herself in.

It was long debated whether the OLG was right to hold Zschäpe responsible as a serial killer in the cases, due to a lack of evidence that she was at any of the crime scenes.

The BGH ruled that not only did Zschäpe participate in planning all of the crimes, she also performed "an essential function" for the aims of the group.