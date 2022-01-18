Fellow Republican accuses Trump-backed Senate candidate of having 'a porn addiction'

Former NFL player and Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, is risking GOP efforts to retake the Senate with the racy Instagram accounts he follows, according to a GOP primary opponent.

"A review of Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s Instagram account shows he follows several accounts with links to racy material. One of the accounts has a name not suitable for a family newsletter. Several others also have accounts on OnlyFans, a social media platform popular with porn stars," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.

Walker's campaign manager, Scott Paradise, said the inquiry was "stupid."

"He follows or is followed by tens of thousands of people,” Paradise claimed, even though as of publication, he is only following 988 accounts.

But the campaign of Walker's GOP rival, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, wondered if he may be addicted to pornography.

“Stalking, and domestic abuse are disqualifying by themselves but a porn addiction would be a significant third strike. That’s just handing the Senate to the Democrats,” said Black spokesman Dan McLagan. “While personally sad, it’s definitely conduct unbecoming of a candidate for elected office.”

Despite the pushback from the agriculture commissioner, Walker has the backing of Donald Trump.

"Herschel Walker will never let you down," Trump promised in a September statement. "He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator—if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

