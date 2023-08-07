'Hoping for a little more remorse': Judge unleashes on ex-cop in George Floyd's case

Former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Tou Thao was sentenced to fifty-seven months in prison on Monday "for his role in the killing of George Floyd," CBS News reported.

"Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter," CBS recalled. "In his 177-page ruling, Cahill said Thao's actions separated [Derek] Chauvin and two other former officers from the crowd, including an emergency medical technician, allowing his colleagues to continue restraining Floyd and preventing bystanders from providing medical aid."

Per CBS, Thao denied wrongdoing ahead of Cahill's ruling, insisting that "I did not commit these crimes" and that "my conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God."

Cahill responded to Thao with disappointment.

"To be perfectly honest, after three years of reflection, I was hoping for a little more remorse, regret, acknowledgment of some responsibility unless preaching, and I'm not, and I'm not going to rehash all the facts from my order, which I found that the things you did and the things you didn't do make you guilty of this crime," Cahill said.

"I'm not gonna rehash all that. Suffice it to say that I think your culpability is less than Mr. Chauvin, but well above Mr. King, Mr. Lane, as an experienced senior officer, was in the best position to save George Floyd," Cahill opined. "Accordingly, it's my belief that a sentence at the top of the range would be condign punishment. So as to count two, having been found guilty by the court of aiding and abetting manslaughter in the second degree after a trial pursuant to Minnesota rule of criminal procedure 26.01 subdivision 3, judgment on the court is that you are convicted of that offense. Count one is dismissed pursuant to the negotiation."

Cahill continued, "You are sentenced to fifty-seven months in prison with credit for 340 days already served. This sentence will be concurrent with your federal sentences. It will be served at a federal facility designated by the United States Bureau of Prisons. Upon release from your federal sentence, you'll be transferred to the Minnesota Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of your state sentence unless alternative arrangements are made with the United States Bureau of Prison. Your provided DNA sample is required by law and you are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition for the remainder of your life. Pay a $50 fine, $75 surcharge, and $3 law library fee from prison wages. Any questions?"