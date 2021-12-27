Republicans plan to shut down the Jan 6 committee and harass Democrats with subpoenas and hearings if they take power: op-ed

Speaking to reporters a few weeks ago, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz hinted to reporters that if Republicans take power after the next election, they're going to be leveling subpoenas and holding hearings to "get the answers to these questions" they need from Democrats.

In an op-ed for MSNBC this Monday, Steve Benen contends that it's clear that Republicans plan to end the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot if they take power -- which is one reason the bipartisan panel is racing to gather evidence now.

Citing an Axios report from earlier this month, Benen points out that once issue Republicans plan to hammer Democrats over are the "dubious concerns" that the NSA spied on Fox News' Tucker Carlson and "the Justice Department's efforts to protect educators from violent threats."

"The party has an unfortunate track record in this area — remember when then-Rep. Dan Burton shot a melon in his back yard in pursuit of anti-Clinton conspiracy theories? — and if voters give Republicans a chance, the GOP seems eager to make matters worse," Benen writes.

Read the full op-ed over at MSNBC.

