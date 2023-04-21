Hunter Biden's lawyers request meeting with U.S. Attorney after whistleblower comes forward alleging mishandling of his case

Lawyers for Hunter Biden will meet with US attorney David Weiss and at least one senior Justice Department official to discuss the investigation into the President's son, CNN reported.

The meeting comes after the lawyers reached out to the Justice Department to request an update on the case.

"After prosecutors narrowed down the possible charges Hunter Biden could face last year, there haven’t been any public developments," CNN's report stated. "According to sources familiar with the investigation, prosecutors are still weighing whether to bring two misdemeanor charges for failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion related to the overreporting of expenses, and a false statement charge regarding a gun purchase."

Hunter Biden has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

The scheduled meeting comes as news reports say an IRS supervisory special agent has reached out to Congress claiming to have evidence of mishandling and political interference in the case. The agent is seeking whistleblower protections in order to share what he knows to Congress.



"The IRS agent worked on Hunter Biden’s criminal case and contends that the president’s son is being treated differently than other individuals would be in terms of violations of the tax code, sources familiar with the agent’s allegations said," CNN's report continued. "The agent reported up the chain of command about his concerns of the treatment of Hunter Biden’s returns and tax filings, one of the sources added."

Read the full report over at CNN.