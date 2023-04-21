Suspect on the run after minor argument leads to vicious assault at Cub Scout meeting

A man was knocked out during a Cub Scouts meeting in Michigan, after an argument took place over a parking spot. The Kansas City Star reported.

Tyrone Sledge, 26, has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm. He's still on the run.

After being knocked unconscious, the victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. His condition has since improved.

The incident began when the victim reportedly called out a woman for parking in a handicapped parking spot. The woman then called Sledge, who showed up at the meeting and approached the 47-year-old victim, knocking him unconscious.

In security video of the incident, Sledge appears to have a young child with him. He then turns around and leaves the cafeteria where the meeting was being held, with the young child in tow.

“Sledge allegedly advised the victim he was armed and threatened the victim before punching the victim in the head,” police said.

Watch the video below or at this link.