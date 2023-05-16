Kyrsten Sinema’s 'lavish lifestyle' shows she’s 'in it for the perks and privileges': conservative

Although Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (I-Arizona) centrist voting record has been a frequent source of frustration to the Democratic Party's liberal/progressive wing, many Never Trump conservatives have been quick to defend her — arguing that if the Party is going to be a "big tent," it shouldn't expect all of its members and allies to be liberal 100 percent of the time.

Never Trumpers had a lot to say about her departure from the Democratic Party in 2022, including journalist Charlie Sykes. On December 9, 2022, Sykes tweeted, "So maybe censuring her, and harassing, berating, and chasing her into bathrooms wasn't a great idea after all? Just saying."

But Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis, a Never Trumper, expresses disappointment with Sinema in his May 15 column — although not from a policy standpoint. Lewis argues that Sinema is obviously enjoying the "perks" of her job a little too much.

"I'm no lefty who feels betrayed because Sinema left the Democratic Party to run as an independent," Lewis writes. "In fact, I have argued that Sinema is one of 'America's best and bravest politicians' and that she's 'one of the most effective U.S. senators.' But it's hard to read the reports about her lavish lifestyle and not conclude that she's just another politician who's in it for the perks and privileges."

Sinema's lifestyle, according to Lewis, "reinforces a growing sense among many Americans that the game is rigged and that politicians are using their perch to benefit themselves, not 'we the people.'"

"It also detracts from some of Sinema's legislative achievements, not to mention her once-bright potential to be an independent-minded political star," Lewis laments. "Sinema was supposed to be running for reelection as the late Sen. John McCain's heir, but she appears to be more focused on running marathons. Increasingly, it looks like she is more interested in serving herself than serving the public."

The Never Trump conservative continues, "In the immortal words of McCain, 'It's hard to do the Lord's work in the city of Satan.' He wasn't wrong."