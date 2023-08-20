Making dough: Unlikely Harlem bagel shop thinks big

Andrew Martinez, seen here, and his wife Ashley Dikos have struggled to keep up with demand since opening Bo's Bagels in a part of Harlem that had been a bagel desert in a city long known for the deliciously doughy baked circles
New York (AFP) - Andrew Martinez was not born into a New York bagel empire and didn't start baking the Big Apple's quintessential ring of doughy goodness until he was in his 40s. Yet the Queens-born Martinez, his wife Ashley Dikos and their growing business, Bo's Bagels, are regularly mentioned among the top producers of the ring-shaped bread products, a breakfast and lunch staple. For Martinez, his ascent into the bagel elite is a happy accident. "Sometimes I walk in here and say, 'I can't believe this is my life,'" Martinez told AFP. "This is New York. It's incredibly difficult to succeed he...