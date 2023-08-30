Matt Gaetz wants to force Pentagon to keep info on people it trains to conduct overseas coups: report
Rep. Matt Gaetz. (Facebook photo)

Over the years, the U.S. has encouraged coups in other countries — from the overthrow of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 to the CIA promoting Gen. Augusto Pinochet's overthrow of socialist Salvador Allende in Chile in 1973.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), The Intercept reports, has "authored" a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) amendment that calls for the Pentagon to compile information on trainees in other countries who overthrow their governments.

Gaetz told The Intercept, "The Department of Defense, up until this point, has not kept data regarding the people they train who participate in coups to overthrow democratically elected — or any — governments. And that's why in this National Defense Authorization Act.… I have legislation that demands a collection of that data and a report to Congress about those outcomes."

The Intercept's Nick Turse, in an article published on August 30, reports that the publication has "found that at least 15 officers who benefitted from U.S. security assistance have been involved in 12 coups in West Africa and the greater Sahel during the War on Terror.

"While testifying before the House Armed Services Committee this spring," Turse explains, "Gen. Michael Langley, the head of U.S. Africa Command, was grilled by Gaetz about the percentage of U.S.-trained troops who have conducted coups. When asked what datasets with this information were available, Langley responded, 'Congressman, we may have that information. I don't at this time.'”