Newly-elected Republican calls for censuring House members who tried to throw out election results

On Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called for Republican members of Congress who participated in the effort to throw out the results of the Electoral College to be censured.

Mace, one of several Republicans to flip back seats that flipped to Democrats in the 2018 blue wave, is a conservative, but an increasing critic of how the GOP has handled outgoing President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the integrity of the election.

Last week, she angrily highlighted the consequences of the GOP incitement that led to the right-wing attack on the U.S. Capitol. "Someone threatened to shoot me recently on social media," she said. "I was accosted on a street of D.C. on Tuesday night. it's wrong, it puts people's lives at risk."



But Mace has also begged Democrats to not impeach Trump for a second time.