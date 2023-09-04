Oh, deer: In US capital, 'Bambi' is increasingly unwelcome
Deer are seen in Takoma, a neighborhood of Washington, DC

Washington (AFP) - To some, they are a magical sight to behold in the heart of the city -- to others a pest that eats through their gardens, endangers traffic and helps spread tick-borne diseases. After nearly being wiped out by rampant deforestation and over-hunting in the 19th century, deer have made a stunning comeback across the United States. Estimates place their numbers at greater than 30 million, much of it along the East Coast.  In Washington, deer threaten the future of Rock Creek Park, a "hidden jewel" stretching across 1,754 acres (710 hectares) that offers residents a refuge from ...