‘One of the worst breaches of trust’: Clarence Thomas is a ‘corrupt jurist’ who should resign says US congressman
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo of the justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021. - Erin Schaff/Pool/North America/TNS

Five-term U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) is calling on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, and says the long-serving jurist and his wife Ginni Thomas "participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system."

“Last night, we read yet more reports that the wife of the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court was actively conspiring with Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election and overthrow American democracy,” Rep. Pascrell says in a press release on Thursday. “And while she was doing all this, her husband, Justice Thomas, was hearing litigation related to the 2020 election at the High Court.

“Public confidence in our nation’s highest court is at its lowest levels in generations. The American people rightly question whether rightwing jurists in our federal courts can adjudicate the law impartially," adds Rep. Pascrell, who has served in public office since 1988, including as mayor of Paterson and as a state lawmaker at the same time, from 1990-1997.

"Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system. Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court. Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign.”