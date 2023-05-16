‘Out of control rage’: Devastating details emerge from violent baseball bat attack on Dem congressman’s aides
Representative Gerry Connolly attends the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain. (Shutterstock.com)

Details from the violent attack on staffers at the district office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) are emerging.

Congressman Connolly, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2009, says a man entered his office Monday morning asking for the Virginia Democratic lawmaker.

CNN's Manu Raju reports Rep. Connolly was at "a ribbon cutting [ceremony] at the time for a food bank when the assailant drove to his district office and entered the building."

The alleged assailant was carrying a metal baseball bat, Connolly told Raju, and exhibited "out of control rage," whacking one of the aides in the head.

"Rep. Gerry Connolly told me the assailant -- who attacked two of his aides today -- did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern -- on her first day on the job -- on the side with the bat."

"The attacker, who is a constituent from his district but who Connolly says he doesn't know, caused wide damage in his office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers along the way."

"He was filled with out of control rage," Connolly told Raju.

