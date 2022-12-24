'Pretty devastating': Legal expert outlines 'smoking gun' phone call between Trump and Ronna McDaniel

On CNN Friday, former Defense Department special counsel and New York University Law Professor Ryan Goodman explained some of the incriminating new evidence revealed against former President Donald Trump in his role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election — and zoomed in on a call he placed to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

This comes after the House Select Committee on January 6 released its long-anticipated, 845-page report.

"You see this new evidence, and in this you really do see new evidence of criminal liability here for Trump and his chief of staff, at the very least, Mark Meadows," said anchor Kate Bolduan. "What evidence is most damning?"

"I think the most damning comes under the heading of the scheme to set up these false slate of electors, individuals from the GOP who would have been the electors if Trump had won those states, to certify that he had in fact won states that Biden had clearly won," said Goodman. "That seems to just be a federal crime that is a very, very active part of the current special counsel's investigation. New evidence, brand new that we have not seen before that directs it right at Trump and Mark Meadows."

"For example, that one smoking gun so far is a call that Trump makes to the head of the RNC," said Goodman. "And he hands over the call to John Eastman to say, we want you to organize the false slate of electors. That's all we had in the past. We now know she calls Donald Trump back soon after the call and says, I accept your request, which means it's about him, it's not about Eastman. And their other lawyers for the Trump campaign who say to the committee that it was Donald Trump who put Giuliani in control of this false slate of electors and what Giuliani was doing, as far as they were concerned, was executing what Donald Trump wanted them to do. That's pretty devastating."

"Then there is a bunch of other testimony that we hadn't heard before from Cassidy Hutchinson, saying that Mark Meadows was significantly involved, following it closely, making dozens of calls to try to operationalize the false slate of electors," added Goodman. "I think they're in some pretty deep trouble with both of those."

Watch below: