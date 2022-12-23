Read it: J6 Committee releases its final report

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots released its final report on Thursday evening.

The report, which totals a hefty 845 pages, is the culmination of more than a year of work done by the committee to get to the bottom of the events that led to the deadly attack on the United States Capitol nearly two years ago.

In addition to the final report, the committee has been releasing transcripts of interviewees periodically over the last two days, including transcripts for key witnesses such as Cassidy Hutchinson and attorney John Eastman.

The release of the report caps off a busy final week for the committee, which on Monday voted to send criminal referrals to the United States Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump.

Read the full report below.





Report_FinalReport_Jan6SelectCommittee.pdf