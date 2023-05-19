The GOP has abandoned any semblance of being a party of personal liberties, and now only embraces the freedom to hate people, argued Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude on MSNBC Friday.

The debate came during a discussion of President Franklin Roosevelt's "Four Freedoms" speech — in which he laid out the importance of the freedom of speech, the freedom of worship, the freedom from want, and the freedom from fear.

"The Republican Party's move away from anything resembling autonomy and freedom is the most underreported and potentially politically dramatic story of the last five years, right?" said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "To become a party that says out loud they want to be right there in the OBGYN office with you. That was Republican Senatorial candidate Dr. Oz. DeSantis. They want to be right there in the pediatrician's office with you as you grapple with whatever medical decisions your trans son or daughter is making. They want to be inside the gynecologist's office, inside the pediatrician's office, they want to be inside the school while children are under their desk because they are in their third active shooter drill of the semester. They are done approximating anything resembling freedom."



"Absolutely," said Glaude. "Almost as if the libertarian wing of the Republican Party has morphed, transformed into only one real serious liberty, and that is the liberty to hate, liberty to grieve. You know, to express grievance, express fear and the like. So those elements of the traditional Republican Party that I grew up with, the corporatist wing, libertarian wing, values wing and of course the nativist white supremacist wing collapsed into one Frankenstein-like monster."

IN OTHER NEWS: California driver’s racist rant captured on video prompts CHP probe

"It's important to understand ... against the backdrop of the Four Freedoms speech, January 6th — ironically — 1941, he has to give voice to that because in 1939 the largest rally of Nazis occurred in Madison Square Garden in the United States," Glaude continued. "He has to give that speech against the threat that Hitler and Nazism represented against a threat the attack against labor, the attack against women."

"In other words, the freedoms that the Republican Party is articulating today, the freedom to control, the freedom to censor, the freedom to exploit, the freedom to menace, that aspect of America has always been its underbelly. It's just the current Republican Party has turned it over so we can see all the barnacles. The question is, will we articulate our values in the face of it just as FDR did? We have to ask the question. What are those values in the face of it?"

Watch below or at the following link: