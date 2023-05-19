California driver’s racist rant captured on video prompts CHP probe
Authorities are investigating the report of a driver captured on video going on a racist rant on a California freeway, The Daily Beast reports.
The driver of a white Jeep Wrangler, who appears to be a white man and who was seen wearing a white shirt and sunglasses with silver frames, is shown on the video hurling expletives and using the N-word at least eight times in the direction of a video on his left, and at one point is seen swerving in the direction of the vehicle recording him. He eventually collides with a retaining wall to his right.

The incident occurred Wednesday on Interstate 880 near Oakland’s Columbia Gardens neighborhood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“We are investigating this incident and do not have any additional information to provide at this time,” CHP Officer Andrew Barclay told The Beast.

TikTok user @nunu2fyee said a stethoscope and scrubs are visible in the Jeep Wrangler, suggesting the driver is likely to be a Bay Area health care worker.

"I’ve seen some crazy stuff in Oakland but I’ve never seen anything like this,” the TikTok user said.

