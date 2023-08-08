Oklahoma education chief claims China is bankrolling Tulsa public schools

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters posted a bizarre conspiracy theory video to Twitter, claiming that Tulsa Public Schools are being bankrolled by Beijing, reported The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“Good afternoon, Oklahomans, I’ve been looking more and more into what’s going on at Tulsa Public Schools, and it’s just been unbelievable to find out that they’re one of the only schools in the country taking money from the Chinese government,” he said in the video. “You have communist China that is giving money to Tulsa public schools in order to try to undermine our United States government, our country. It’s unbelievable.”

The school district swiftly put out a statement clarifying, “Tulsa Public Schools does not receive money from the Chinese government, as Oklahoma State Superintendent Walters has alleged without evidence.”

Walters' appears to be referring to Booker T. Washington High School teacher Lin Tao, who attended a development workshop by International Leadership of Texas, which has partnered with the Chinese government-backed Confucius Classroom. Speaking to reporters, Lin Tao said, “All I want to do is give the best to my students.”

Now, Walters is threatening to revoke the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools, claiming that the system is pushing "radical left ideology," according to the Beast.

Walters has previously come under fire for calling teachers unions "terrorist organizations" and vowing to force all teachers in Oklahoma to undergo "Judeo-Christian" based "patriotic education." He has also been accused of mishandling public funds when he was heading up a homeschooling nonprofit prior to being elected last year, and sparked outrage earlier this year when he said that the Tulsa Race Massacre shouldn't be linked to "skin color."