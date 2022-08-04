'Scum of the earth' Alex Jones slammed by former GOP strategist

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former Republican strategist Tara Satmeyer tore into far-right webcaster Alex Jones, who now faces a judgment against him for lying on his InfoWars platform, claiming that the Sandy Hook massacre was staged by the government with crisis actors.

"How do you see this being spun, and do you think that the Jones types, folks like him, will they learn something from this going forward?" asked commentator and former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele.

"Maybe," said Satmeyer. "I'm not so sure, because some of them, they thrive off being victims. We've seen this repeatedly, particularly with conspiracy theory nutcases like Alex Jones, and what Alex Jones did to these families is absolutely atrocious. He is the scum of the earth. And I hope that that jury comes back with punitive damages that bankrupt him to hell, because that's exactly where he belongs. Because that's what he has put these families through for the last ten years."

"These families couldn't mourn properly because he was out there perpetuating this god-awful lie about Sandy Hook not being real and these poor little kids and their families suffering from this awful tragedy," said Satmeyer. "And he profited off of this. There were reports that he was making $800,000 a day at one point, and he even was unremorseful on the stand. If you watch any part of this, he was trying to hock his supplements. He was lying while he was there. He was admonished repeatedly by the judge. People like this don't learn until they pay a big enough price, and I hope that that price bankrupts him so that he no longer has a platform to spill his filth. So, I applaud the jury for coming out and at least this part of it, it's compensatory, and then the punitive damages, we'll see. I mean, there are limits to it. They won't get $150 million, but I do hope it's enough to shut him down.""

READ: Trump's legal team now in 'direct communication' with DOJ officials about J6 criminal investigation: report

Satmeyer added that she would like to see Jones pursued criminally, as well.

"I also hope that they pursue perjury charges against him, because we already saw through this civil trial that he perjured himself, and now he has another headache with his phone and text messages being handed over to the January 6th Committee, because he played a role in that disaster also," said Satmeyer. "So, as far as I'm concerned, the world's tiniest violin is playing right now for Alex Jones."

Watch below or at this link.

