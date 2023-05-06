'Sinema sold out': Watch Arizona voters torch senator as she faces 'political gamble' of re-election

Arizona voters are not pleased with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and did not mince words in expressing their disapproval. In fact, some voters even insisted the centrist lawmaker "sold out" her constituents.

Details about voters' disapproval was featured in a clip from CNN. Protesting voters could be heard chanting, "Sinema sold out," as the commentator reiterated the frustrations of Arizona Democrats.

"Sinema has yet to announce she's running for reelection, but doing so would be a political gamble," the commentator could be heard saying.

"Registered voters in this battleground state are split nearly evenly between Democrats, Republicans, and Independents," the commentator said. "The Democratic base says they feel betrayed, accusing Sinema of listening to donors instead of voters."

Although many voters are fed up with Sinema, there is one lawmaker who appears to be benefiting from her political hurdles: Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), the Democratic House lawmaker looking to unseat Sinema.

Speaking to the news outlet, Gallego also criticized Sinema for failing to maintain her promise to serve the voters who elected her.

"She broke trust with a lot of the people of Arizona," Gallego said. "They don't trust her values anymore and she's not trying to repair that relationship."

At another point in the clip, a focus group of voters also weighed in with their concerns about Sinema and her decision to sever ties with the Democratic Party after being elected.

"Running for one party and then turning around right when you're done and switching to Independent, that's just wrong," one voter said.

Although Sinema does have a financial edge since switching parties, its still unclear whether or not big name donors and a major platform will be enough for her to secure the votes she'd need to be re-elected.

