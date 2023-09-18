Too stealthy? US military jet disappears from skies

US authorities appealed for public help to find an F-35 fighter jet which disappeared over South Carolina after its pilot ejected
Washington (AFP) - The US military scrambled Monday to locate a stealth jet that went missing after the pilot ejected -- with the failure to track the aircraft drawing amazement and ridicule in equal measure. When the F-35 disappeared over South Carolina on Sunday, Joint Base Charleston (JBC) issued a plaintive call on social media asking for anyone who had information to call in. Flight tracking sites showed several search aircraft focused on a wooded and farmland area near Stuckey, South Carolina, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Charleston, on late Monday afternoon. But there was no...