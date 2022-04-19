Trial of Paris attack terrorists begins in Brussels

A general view of the courtroom ahead of the trial of 14 defendants charged with helping terrorists carry out the Paris terror attacks in November 2015. Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA/dpa

The trial of 14 defendants charged with helping terrorists carry out the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 began in Brussels on Tuesday, Belga, the Belgian news agency reported.

One of the accused is suspected of harbouring two of the Paris terrorists in his flat in Brussels, according to Belga.

A total of 20 people have been charged in the case in France, 14 of whom are now also on trial in Belgium.

During the Paris attacks, terrorists shot dead 130 people in the Bataclan concert hall and in the surrounding area, injuring 350 people.

In addition, three suicide bombers blew themselves up at the Stade de France during an international football match between Germany and France.

The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The trial of the 14 defendants is scheduled to run until May 20 with a verdict to follow.

Belga reports two of the defendants are being tried in absentia as they are presumed dead in Syria.

Some of the defendants also face charges in another trial starting in September for the terrorist attacks in Brussels in March 2016.

At the time, a total of three bombs exploded in the Belgian capital, killing 32 people. It is suspected that the same terrorist cell was behind the attacks in Paris and Brussels.

Lawyer Michel Bouchat arrives at the courtroom ahead of the trial of 14 defendants charged with helping terrorists carry out the Paris terror attacks in November 2015. Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA/dpa