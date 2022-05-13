US diplomats say they spoke with Brittney Griner on Friday
US basketball star Brittney Griner, seen at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has been detained in Russia on drug charges Aris MESSINIS AFP/File

By Mike McDaniel The WNBA star continues to be held in detainment in Russia after being arrested in February for allegedly smuggling vape pens containing hashish oil. WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in Russian court on Friday had 30 days added to her pretrial detainment on Friday. Griner has been detained since February after being arrested at an airport outside Moscow. A United States Department of State spokesperson told The Washington Post that U.S. diplomats were able to talk to Griner during Friday’s hearing and that she is doing “as well as can be expected in these circumstances.” U.S...