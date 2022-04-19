UN secretary general calls for Orthodox Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference in front of the peace sculpture on the United Nation grounds. Bruce Cotler/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Orthodox Easter celebrations next weekend.

He said that the four-day period would be a time to save lives and engage in further discussion about a peaceful solution and an end to the suffering, speaking in New York on Tuesday.

A ceasefire beginning on Thursday would allow civilians to leave the war zone. It would also allow humanitarian organizations to offer life-saving support in areas such as Mariupol, Kherson, and Donetsk, he said.

According to UN estimates, around 12 million people in Ukraine are currently in need of humanitarian assistance.