U.S. signs off on transfer of funds to Iran in prisoner deal

People walk at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran on September 5, 2023
WASHINGTON — The United States confirmed Monday it had signed off on the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea, paving the way for five US citizens to leave Tehran.
The archenemies announced last month, after protracted negotiations, a deal in which the US citizens were freed from prison and put under house arrest, with the expectation they will fly out of Iran once the funds are moved to an account in Qatar.