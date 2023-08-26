Failed VA school board candidate allegedly ambushed police as Jan. 6 rioter: report

According to a Friday, August 25 Washington Post report, court records reveal that a losing Chesapeake, Virginia school board candidate was arrested and charged this week for allegedly attacking police during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Post reports:

In 2022, Miller told the news station 10 WAVY that he was running for school board because he was against mask mandates at his daughters' schools. In an appeal on the conservative fundraising website GiveSendGo , Miller also called for a ban on 'all political activism and symbolism inside the schools.' He described himself as a disabled U.S. Army veteran who received Special Forces training. A witness told investigators Miller was part of a group called the Constitutional Defense League and took part in past protests at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond.

Dana Cormier, a former Chesapeake school board candidate who "said Miller convinced him to also run for a seat," insisted, "He's one of the best people I know; a good dad, down to earth, easygoing, easy to talk to, never once had a problem with him. He's not a physical guy."

However, according to the report, "Video stills appear to show him hitting and pushing multiple police officers, pulling down barricades and shoving them at the police, and throwing a water bottle at officers."

Per the Post, Miller "was identified by comparing footage of the Capitol attack with his social media profiles."

The former school board candidate has been "charged with assaulting police and civil disorder, along with disorderly, violent and obstructive conduct on Capitol grounds," the Post notes.

The Washington Post's full report is available at this link (subscription required).