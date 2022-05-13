Violence at Al Jazeera reporter's funeral sparks outrage

An Israeli border police officer aims his weapon during clashes outside the French hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera reporter, Shireen Abu Akleh, is kept. Abu Akleh, 51, a prominent figure in the Arabic news service of the Al-Jazeera channel, was shot dead on 11 May during a confrontation between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The behaviour of police at the funeral of an Al Jazeera journalist killed this week while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank sparked outrage on Friday.

Images shared online and broadcast on TV channels appeared to show Israeli police beating people attending the funeral procession.

Thousands attended the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, who is well-known in the Arab world. She was shot dead during an Israeli operation in Jenin on Wednesday.

Police said hundreds of demonstrators had turned violent during the funeral procession, throwing stones at officers. Security forces had responded with flash grenades, according to Palestinian sources.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell condemned the violence, saying the EU was appalled by the scenes unfolding at the funeral procession.

"The EU condemns the disproportionate use of force and the disrespectful behaviour by the Israeli police against the participants of the mourning procession. Allowing for a peaceful farewell and letting mourners grieve in peace without harassment and humiliation, is the minimal human respect," Borrell said in a statement, reiterating a call for a thorough and independent investigation into the conditions of Abu Akleh's death.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said the video footage coming through was "very shocking."

"Obviously, we'll try to gather more information about exactly what's happened here," he said.

"Clearly, as in all cases, we want to make sure that the basic rights to freedom of assembly and of course the right to freedom of peaceful demonstration are protected and upheld."

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki called the images disturbing, saying the intrusion into what should have been a peaceful procession was regrettable. She stressed that the US was ready to support investigations into the incident.

Israeli security forces were on heightened alert ahead of the funeral for Abu Akleh. She was buried in a Christian Orthodox cemetery next to Jerusalem's Old City.

It has not been confirmed who was responsible for the death of the 51-year-old. Al Jazeera accused Israel of murder while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called it an "execution."

Israel rejected the accusations and called for a joint investigation. The Palestinians have rejected the idea.

The Palestinian Attorney General's Office said Friday that only Israeli troops were firing when Abu Akleh was killed, after investigations including an assessment of the scene, the questioning of witnesses and video analysis, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli army reported only that there was a fierce firefight with dozens of Palestinian militants during a raid in Jenin.

Israel's Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi said it could not be determined which side was responsible for the deadly shooting.

Meanwhile, an Israeli border guard was fatally wounded in confrontations with armed Palestinians in the West Bank, the Israeli army and police said Friday.

During an anti-terror operation near Jenin, armed attackers fired at the security forces and threw explosive devices, the army said on Friday. Soldiers fired back. The 47-year-old officer was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Since March 21, nearly 20 people have been killed in a wave of attacks in Israel, not including the Palestinians who carried out the attacks.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 20 Palestinians have been killed since the end of March.

Several Palestinians were killed in Israeli military operations, as well as in their own attacks and clashes with the army.

