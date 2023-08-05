Watch: Michigan woman confronts Black bikers after reportedly shouting 'I'm white privilege'
Joe F Spaulding / Twitter / screen grab

A pair of Black bikers in Michigan say they were chased down and harassed by a woman who proclaimed she had "white privilege," The Daily Beast reported on Friday.

According to Muskegon residents Darius Bankhead Sr. and James Grisham, they were riding their motorcycles to Grand Haven for the Coast Guard Festival, when a woman in a Jeep started tailing them, honking aggressively and flipping them off. Then, when they pulled into a parking lot to try to get a picture of her license plate, she followed them, parked in a handicapped spot, then got in their faces and started yelling.

Video footage of the incident recorded by Bankhead shows Grisham saying they're from Muskegon and telling her they've already called the police, to which she responded in a slurred voice, “F**k the police. No, you guys are f**ked up. You guys think you can ride your big ol’ bikes."

After that, she got back in her car and drove off, shouting out the window, "Just remember, I'm white privilege!"

According to Grisham, the pair of them have notified the police of the incident, although the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department has not commented on it.

Hateful incidents of this sort have been recorded all around the country. Earlier this year, a viral video showed a woman accosting a lesbian couple at a Starbucks in Miami, proclaiming that "you touch children, you rape children."

Watch the video below or click here.

SmartNewsVideo