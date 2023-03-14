Watch: Florida 'Karen' has a furious meltdown after seeing lesbian couple in Starbucks

A video showing a woman going on a homophobic rant inside a Miami Starbucks has been viewed more than 3 million times, Local10 reported.

The video was recently uploaded to TikTok with the caption: "Karen in the wild."

The couple targeted by the woman said she began yelling homophobic comments at them in the middle of a Miami Starbucks on March 6. The woman can be heard in the video telling the couple that homosexuality is wrong "because you touch children, you rape children.”

“She accused us of being predators, that we rape children, and saying that lesbians assault children and we are horrible people,” said Cassie Yurry.

“We are very cautious about holding hands in public or making it obvious we are a couple because that’s something that isn’t a safe thing to do for queer couples,” said Yurry.

Police eventually arrived on the scene and asked the woman to leave. She has since been banned from the premises.

Yurry and her partner Lorrin Skreec said they have received overwhelming support online since the video went viral.

“Everybody in our lives is being so supportive, so it’s outweighing the hate she was spreading,” Yurry said.

Watch the video below or at this link: