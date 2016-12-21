A really white Christmas: Ann Coulter attended racist white nationalist group VDARE’s Xmas gala

Ann Coulter (Shutterstock)

Right-wing mouthpiece and provocateur Ann Coulter attended a Christmas party thrown by the racist, anti-immigrant group VDARE — her second appearance at a white nationalist soirée since September.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reported Wednesday that Coulter was spotted Dec. 9 at VDARE’s annual gala and even gave an impromptu interview to John Derbyshire — a U.K. expat famous for being too openly racist for the National Review.

VDARE — named for Virginia Dare, believed to be the first white child born on the North American continent — was founded by another former Britisher, Peter Brimelow. The site is a notoriously racist anti-immigration message board which features contributors lamenting the toxic effects of nonwhite immigrants on the U.S. as well as the writings of anti-Semites.

“VDARE’s list of contributors, in fact, is akin to a Rolodex of the most prominent pseudo-intellectual racists and anti-Semites,” wrote the SPLC’s Stephen Piggott. “They include names like Jared Taylor, who once wrote that black people are incapable of sustaining any kind of civilization; Kevin MacDonald, a retired professor who wrote a trilogy claiming that Jews are genetically driven to undermine the Christian societies they often live in; and the late Sam Francis, a white nationalist ideologue who wrote several key racist books.”

This is Coulter’s second star turn at a white nationalist event since the fall, Piggott noted, “In September, she spoke to the annual “Writers Workshop” event put on by the anti-immigrant and white nationalist publishing house The Social Contract Press (TSCP).”

The TSCP is a Michigan-based publishing house that specializes in the writing of white supremacists.

“TSCP has spent years pushing the myth that Latino activists want to occupy and ‘reclaim’ the American Southwest,” said Piggott. “It has argued that no Muslim immigrants should be allowed into the United States. And it has claimed that multiculturalists are trying to replace ‘successful Euro-American culture’ with ‘dysfunctional Third World cultures.’ Its editor is Wayne Lutton, a longtime member of the white supremacist Council of Conservative Citizens, which inspired the Charleston mass murderer Dylann Roof. Also on staff is well-known white supremacist Kevin Lamb, who was fired in 2005 by Human Events and the Evans-Novak Political Report over his extremist activities.”

The election of Donald Trump has emboldened many U.S. racists and spurred them to reveal their true colors.

On Wednesday night, Coulter’s fellow right-wing talking head Bill O’Reilly mounted a full-throated denunciation of “liberals” and “the left” for wanting to unseat “the white establishment.”

“My question is — why does Bill O’Reilly think people of color having a stake or having power is a bad thing?” asked critics on Twitter and elsewhere, marveling that the Fox News pundit would — after years of innuendo and racially provocative remarks — actually come out and lay his race cards on the table.