‘All will be reviewed soon’: Tom Arnold hints ‘Watergate level journalists’ will expose Trump tapes

David Edwards

26 Dec 2016 at 09:37 ET                   
Actor Tom Arnold (Screen cap).

Actor and comedian Tom Arnold revealed details on Monday about why he had not released tapes from The Apprentice which allegedly show Donald Trump “saying every dirty, every offensive, racist thing ever.”

On a Seattle radio program earlier this month, Arnold said that he had access to the footage but decided not to release it because he believed that Trump’s followers would only be emboldened by the offensive remarks.

“I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, matter-of-factly saying this stuff, I think they would have liked him more for being politically incorrect,” Arnold explained at the time.

However, fans and acquaintances continued to press Arnold. On Sunday, a tweet from actor Michael Rapaport finally pushed the True Lies star to share some details about what happened behind the scenes.

Arnold pointed out in a series of tweets that Trump bragged about “sexually assaulting women, walkin in on naked teens” — but he still won the election.

According to Arnold, he received access to the video via a time-limited password to a system that is designed to share work within the entertainment industry while preventing piracy.

Things became serious, Arnold said, when “Alt Right nuts” began to threaten his family during the election. But Trump’s connection to Russia and Vladimir Putin made Arnold take his case for exposing the GOP nominee to “7 powerful Hollywood people who have everything.”

It appears that those “big shots” refused to release information about Trump.

“They hate me now,” Arnold wrote. “Terrible career move but I believe if Russia has something they can blackmail our president with its worth the risk to me. Plus I’m a 57 year old father of 1 & 3 yr olds. I want to do all I can so there’s a safe America for them.”

Arnold concluded his tweetstorm by hinting at more revelations about Trump’s behavior in the entertainment industry and troubling links to Russia.

“All will be reviewed soon,” Arnold insisted. “Smart Watergate level journalists are ontop of this.”

Read the tweets below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Carl Paladino (WGRZ)
