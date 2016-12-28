Americans pick Obama over Trump as ‘most admired’ man in 2016 — and it’s not even close

President Barack Obama (YouTube)

A poll released by the Gallup organization this week found that President Barack Obama was the most admired man in 2016.

Respondents to the poll preferred President Obama over President-elect Donald Trump by a margin of 22-15. Four percent of respondents chose Pope Francis and 2 percent named Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

According to Gallup, only 34 percent of Republicans chose Trump while 50 percent of Democrats selected Obama.

It was the ninth time Obama has been chosen as the most admired man, including in 2008 when Americans said that they preferred him over then-President George W. Bush.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton set a record in 2016 by being chosen as the most admired woman for the 21st time, Gallup said.

Clinton earned a 12 percent of share, followed by Michelle Obama at 8 percent, Angela Merkel at 3 percent and Oprah Winfrey at 3 percent. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin received a 1 percent share, making her the only female conservative politician to appear in the top ten.

“Given the prominence of incumbent presidents as the most admired man, Trump may be the favorite to win the distinction next year, provided he does not have low job approval ratings in December 2017,” Gallup noted. “Even if Obama does not win the honor next year, his relative youth and high favorable ratings could make him a fixture in the top 10 for years.”

The polling organization also predicted that Clinton could top the list of most admired women for years to come.