Auschwitz historians deliver righteous smackdown to right-winger for linking Obama to Holocaust

What happens when a Trump-loving pundit tries to argue about Holocaust history with the Auschwitz memorial?

That’s what happened this week when Townhall columnist and Ret. Army Colonel Kurt Schlichter said that any Jewish person who supported John Kerry’s speech on the dangers of expanding Israeli settlements “would have made a fine helper at Auschwitz.”

If you are Jewish and supporting Barack Obama and John Kerry, well, you would have made a fine helper at Auschwitz. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 28, 2016

Schlichter’s rant drew the attention of none other than the official Auschwitz Museum Twitter account, which told him that he shouldn’t invoke the horrors of the Holocaust simply as a club to bash his political enemies.

The tragedy of prisoners of Auschwitz & their complicated moral dilemmas which today we can hardly comprehend should not be instrumentalized https://t.co/lGYSxQ4a54 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 28, 2016

Rather than conceding the point and keeping quiet, Schlichter doubled down and said the memorial was wrong to question his knowledge of history.

Your opinion is important and deserves respectful attention.

However, I disagree, respectfully, with your conclusion here.@AuschwitzMuseum — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 28, 2016

This drew instant howls of indignation from many of Schlichter’s Twitter followers, who ruthlessly mocked him for trying to lecture the Auschwitz memorial on Holocaust history.

@KurtSchlichter seriously? Back down and apologize, you are wrong here. @AuschwitzMuseum — Andrew Kornblatt (@akornblatt) December 28, 2016

@KurtSchlichter You have a greater grasp of Auschwitz than @AuschwitzMuseum do you? I disagree, disrespectfully, with your conclusion here. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 28, 2016

@AuschwitzMuseum @thericeman @KurtSchlichter holy shit the Auschwitz Museum owning Kurt Schlichter makes a fine end to the year — Alex Weinberg (@_alexweinberg) December 28, 2016

@_alexweinberg @AuschwitzMuseum @KurtSchlichter In 2016 the Auschwitz museum had to tell off Pokémon Go players and also Kurt Schlichter. — Sam Reisman (@thericeman) December 28, 2016

@AuschwitzMuseum @KurtSchlichter Agree. Kurt is disgusting to compare not supporting homes being built with genocide. Absolute disgrace. — Lew V (@DemWithHer) December 29, 2016