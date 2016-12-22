Body-cam video disputes police account of 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s tasered at nursing home

Elderly man tased by Ottawa County Sheriff's Officers (Photo: Screen capture)

Body camera video is now available from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office of an incident in March in which officers used a taser on a 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s at a nursing home.

Police were called because the Minneapolis man wouldn’t get into the car to go to the doctor, KWCH reported. At the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office claimed that the elderly man was violent but the videos show a different story.

The 28-minute long video shows the man repeatedly refusing to leave. Sitting in a char in his room, he was batting at officers as they attempted to try and help him up. Then he begins to run away. The undersheriff then tased him and the man was taken out on a stretcher.

The family of the man asked that the video not show the man’s identity. They also revealed that the handcuffs broke his wrists and they think the incident weakened his heart and lead to his death two months later.

The Sheriff’s office is closed for the holidays, but in March Police Chief Jon Strowig said that there would be an investigation.

“There was forced used, and that’s currently under investigation,” he said simply.

See the full video below:

