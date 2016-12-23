Chuck Todd scares viewers with claim 16 years from now Trump might actually still be president

Chuck Todd (MSNBC/screen grab)

In a terrifying prophecy, MSNBC host Chuck Todd began his Friday evening show saying “16 years later we may look at Donald Trump and he’s still President of the United States.” While Todd was likely popping off, he’s not too far off base.

As Mediaite captured, Todd showed clips of the times over the last few years that Trump has benefited from the bigotry of low expectations. Time and again he’s managed to rebound when it seemed as though he was dead.

“I’ve also heard Donald Trump, boy, he won’t even make it through the first year of the presidency,” Todd said. “Ah, Donald Trump will get impeached. Ah, Donald Trump will quit the presidency.”

Don’t count on it. Todd called Trump the “defier of expectations.” Continuing, “16 years later we may look at Donald Trump and he’s still President of the United States.”

While Trump has the 22nd Amendment to contend with, it might not be the barrier many assume. It takes two-thirds of the state legislatures to pass or repeal an Amendment to the Constitution through a Constitutional Convention according to LexisNexis. The Nebraska legislature is 3 members short of being controlled by the GOP. If it goes to the Republicans, the party will hold two-thirds of state legislatures and be able to pass a Constitutional Amendment to keep Trump in power as long as they would like.

You can see the video below:

