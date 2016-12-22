Civil rights lawyer Bakari Sellers shreds O’Reilly’s racist rant for echoing South African apartheid

Bakari Sellers (YouTube, CNN)

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly used his Talking Points Memo segment on Tuesday night to call out anyone on the left invested in abolishing the Electoral College — but his reasoning was troublesome.

“The left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with,” he said, noting that the political left “wants power taken away from the white establishment.” He concluded that, “Talking Points believes this is all about race.”

Panelists joined CNN moderator Don Lemon on Wednesday night to discuss O’Reilly’s controversial narrative.

Civil Rights attorney and vice chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Bakari Sellers said, “If you close your eyes, you believe that you’re listening to a clip from 1968 or Apartheid South Africa.”

“This whole concept of white supremacy, this whole concept of this white nationalist rhetoric — I’m astounded to actually hear it out of Bill O’Reilly’s mouth, a very highly rated late-night TV show,” he continued.

On average, 3.07 million viewers tune in to O’Reilly’s evening segment each night, so his rhetoric is also reaching a large, regular viewership according to the Inquisitr.

This is part of why Sellers expressed concern about O’Reilly’s Tuesday night segment. He explained that there is a larger conversation that needs to be had beyond minority communities across the country “attempting to take away some power from the white man” by abolishing the Electoral College.

“We do need to talk about how we’re going to disband some of these remnants of white supremacy that still exist. That is the larger conversation that has to be had.”

Sellers pointed out, “We also have to talk about the simple fact that African-Americans, we don’t want anything from white people. It’s not as if we want to take something from white nationalists or take something from white supremacists.”

“All we really want are the things that are our inalienable rights.”



