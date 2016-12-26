CNN pundit knocks Trump’s Putin tweet: ‘A quasi-dictator lecturing an American how to lose with dignity?’

David Drucker, senior correspondent Washington Examiner (Photo: Screen capture)

Donald Trump can’t stop reminding people that he won the election, but the curious thing is that he agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin on it.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow noted that Trump was tweeting Friday night as everyone headed into the holiday. “Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and the Dems, in my opinion, it’s humiliating,” Harlow read Trump’s tweet.

“He is agreeing with Vladimir Putin on anything. It’s just surprising given the Russian relations, Russian hacking. But that he is talking still about winning the election, the election he won, at a time, I mean, how many geopolitical issues were there in the last week that he could be tweeting about?” she asked.

David Drucker, senior correspondent Washington Examiner, noted that Trump seems a little obsessed with reminding people about his election. Although Drucker wasn’t shocked that Trump was agreeing with Putin, saying, “his bromance continues,” he was offended by Putin’s gall.

“Vladimir Putin is basically a quasi-dictator, and he’s busy lecturing an American candidate about how to lose with dignity?” Drucker said. “When the man doesn’t actually win or doesn’t actually lose? He just runs the show. He’s the last person! I think you can make an argument here in the U.S. we can all talk about whether Clinton and her team post-election can handle their loss properly. Some believe they have and some believe they haven’t. Vladimir Putin is the last person on earth that should be lecturing our candidates about how to lose with dignity.”

He also noted that Trump will be the third president in a row to attempt to charm Putin while the last two have failed.