DC restaurant with mural featuring the last ten presidents will not add Donald Trump to its painting

Mama Ayesha's mural (Screengrab)

A Washington, D.C. restaurant plans to exclude president-elect Donald Trump from its presidential mural, the Washingtonian reports.

The presidential mural at Mama Ayesha’s restaurant, a Middle Eastern hotspot located in the culturally

commissioned by the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts in 2007. Mama Ayesha’s family members planned the concept, which consists of of “Mama” Ayesha Abraham surrounded by all the presidents from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama.

“Our official position is that [adding Donald Trump to the mural] is not in the budget,” family member Amir Abu-El-Hawa told the Washingtonian.

“She was the American dream. For a Muslim and Arab woman immigrant from Palestine to come here on her own and build this business, is a remarkable legacy,” the founder’s great-nephew added.

Watch a video of Mama Ayesha’s mural below, via SGE Media Group: