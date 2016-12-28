Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital after possible stroke: TMZ

(Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)

Carrie Fisher’s mother was just rushed to the hospital after a possible stroke, TMZ reported Wednesday afternoon.

Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills planning funeral arrangements following the death of her daughter when the incident occurred just after 1:00 p.m. PST.

Someone called 911 and family sources told TMZ it was a possible stroke.

Reynolds is 84-years-old and has been under significant stress after the death of her daughter on Tuesday.

The TMZ video below shows the EMS leaving the home.



We’ll bring you more information as the story develops.