Disgruntled Rockette hits back at ‘being forced to perform for this monster’ Trump at inauguration

A disgruntled Rockette says that she’s not happy her dance troupe’s scheduled performance at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration — and she says she’s not alone.

Per Mediaite, a Rockette who is going by the pseudonym “Mary” tells Marie Claire that their Trump inauguration performance is causing significant dissension within the dancers’ ranks.

Among other things, Mary said that one of her fellow dancers broke down crying after learning that she’d have to dance for Trump because “she felt she was being forced to perform for this monster” against her will.

Another dancer, meanwhile, emailed the rest of the troupe to say she “wouldn’t feel comfortable standing near a man like that in our costumes.”

Mary tells Marie Claire that many of her fellow dancers are repulsed by the idea of performing for Trump, but are unwilling to speak out publicly because “they’re afraid of losing their jobs if they do.”

After backlash from dancers, however, it seems that the performance at the inauguration is now voluntary for Rockettes — and Mary tells Marie Claire that no women of color in the group have yet to sign up for the inauguration.

“It’s almost worse to have 18 pretty white girls behind this man who supports so many hate groups,” she says. “They’re going to be branded in history as one of those women. How’s it going to look?”

