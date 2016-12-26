Quantcast

‘Dude, how insecure are you’: Internet mocks Trump for saying ‘no way’ Obama could have beat him

Elizabeth Preza

26 Dec 2016 at 18:20 ET                   
US President Barack Obama (R) meets with Republican President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on November 10, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jim Watson)
Donald Trump Monday had a Twitter meltdown over President Barack Obama’s assertion he’s “confident” he would have won in a battle against the president-elect.

Speaking with longtime aide David Axelrod, Obama praised Hillary Clinton who he said “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances,” but argued the Obama coalition would have come out for him were he a candidate in 2016.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I—if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama told Axelrod in an interview on his former adviser’s podcast The Axe Files.

Seemingly amused by Obama’s suggestion, Trump took to his favorite medium—Twitter—to insist “NO WAY” the president could have beat him.

Serendipitously, Trump’s former rival Clinton sent a tweet at the exact same time, encourage her supports to “be thankful for [their] blessings” and entire the new year with a renewed “sense of hope and determination.”

Several Twitter users noticed the two statements—each reminiscent of the 2016 campaign—could not be more diametrically opposed:

Others suggested Obama’s statement may have gotten under Trump’s skin for obvious reasons:

And—as Twitter users are wont to do—some simply took the opportunity to throw shade at the president-elect:

