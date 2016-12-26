‘Dude, how insecure are you’: Internet mocks Trump for saying ‘no way’ Obama could have beat him

US President Barack Obama (R) meets with Republican President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on November 10, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jim Watson)

Donald Trump Monday had a Twitter meltdown over President Barack Obama’s assertion he’s “confident” he would have won in a battle against the president-elect.

Speaking with longtime aide David Axelrod, Obama praised Hillary Clinton who he said “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances,” but argued the Obama coalition would have come out for him were he a candidate in 2016.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I—if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama told Axelrod in an interview on his former adviser’s podcast The Axe Files.

Seemingly amused by Obama’s suggestion, Trump took to his favorite medium—Twitter—to insist “NO WAY” the president could have beat him.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Serendipitously, Trump’s former rival Clinton sent a tweet at the exact same time, encourage her supports to “be thankful for [their] blessings” and entire the new year with a renewed “sense of hope and determination.”

The holidays are a time to be thankful for our blessings. Let’s rejoice in this season & look forward with renewed hope & determination. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 26, 2016

Several Twitter users noticed the two statements—each reminiscent of the 2016 campaign—could not be more diametrically opposed:

a fun game for someone who’s been in a coma for the past year would be to show them these two tweets and ask who they think won pic.twitter.com/EJyxvPi4Mq — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 26, 2016

2016 will never end pic.twitter.com/SodUywxNHK — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) December 26, 2016

Others suggested Obama’s statement may have gotten under Trump’s skin for obvious reasons:

Obama HuffPost Pollster average favorability—54.8% Trump HuffPost Pollster average favorability—43.8% https://t.co/Jw6Xyn4wIn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 26, 2016

"You're saying it's rent free?" Obama said, knocking on the inside of Trump's skull. "Yeah, I'll take a 4 year lease." https://t.co/sLPMCYNrgv — John Rogers (@jonrog1) December 26, 2016

Dude, how insecure are you https://t.co/iUFHmUni4T — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 26, 2016

And—as Twitter users are wont to do—some simply took the opportunity to throw shade at the president-elect:

It’s really the “etc.” that I find damning. https://t.co/mJqwFpn8ew — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 26, 2016