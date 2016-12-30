Ex-Nixon lawyer: Trump can’t stop lying — even on rare times when he knows what he’s talking about

Donald Trump speaks to Leslie Stahl on '60 Minutes' (Screen capture)

If there’s anyone who knows how to spot a dishonest politician, it’s former Nixon White House Counselor John Dean.

Via The Hill, Dean took to Twitter this week to call out Trump for being ignorant and dishonest in ways that he’s never seen before.

It is deeply troubling when you realize that the president-elect generally does not know what he is talking about and when he does he lies. — John Dean (@JohnWDean) December 29, 2016

Dean isn’t the only one to notice Trump’s astronomical dishonesty, of course, as Trump’s misstatements, conspiracy theories and bald-faced lies have confounded fact-checking websites for the past several years.

Of course, this also isn’t the first time that Dean has publicly bashed a post-Nixon Republican White House, either — he was harshly critical of the Bush administration, whose members he believed should have been prosecuted for war crimes over the use of torture during the war against terrorism.