‘Go f*ck yourself, corporate bakery’: Internet erupts over Cinnabon’s ‘tasteless’ Carrie Fisher tweet

Elizabeth Preza

27 Dec 2016 at 18:08 ET                   
Cinnabon posted this tweet in "honor" of beloved icon Carrie Fisher.
Cinnabon posted this tweet in "honor" of beloved icon Carrie Fisher.

As news of Carrie Fisher’s death at the age of 60 permeated social media Tuesday, fans of the “Star Wars” actress took to Twitter to mourn the tragic loss of an unparalleled heroine.

But while users reminisced over Fisher’s incredible talent, wit and spirit, a certain mall-and-airport-based sticky bun brand opted to send off a rather tasteless remembrance of the beloved icon.

Of course, it wasn’t the first time a brand capitalized on the death of an idol…

Or any other tragedy for that matter:

