‘Go f*ck yourself, corporate bakery’: Internet erupts over Cinnabon’s ‘tasteless’ Carrie Fisher tweet

Cinnabon posted this tweet in "honor" of beloved icon Carrie Fisher.

As news of Carrie Fisher’s death at the age of 60 permeated social media Tuesday, fans of the “Star Wars” actress took to Twitter to mourn the tragic loss of an unparalleled heroine.

But while users reminisced over Fisher’s incredible talent, wit and spirit, a certain mall-and-airport-based sticky bun brand opted to send off a rather tasteless remembrance of the beloved icon.

And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2 — Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016

My opinion about Cinnabon is the same as it was before the tweet. I wouldn’t eat it if it was the last thing in the airport. — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) December 27, 2016

Yeah, delete away, @Cinnabon. We have screenshots. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) December 27, 2016

I can't remember the last time I ate @cinnabon, but it was definitely the last time. Sick assholes. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) December 27, 2016

It still seems impossible that a pitch meeting was held and that "RIP carrie fisher in a cinnabon" was selected as a winning idea — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 27, 2016

You could say that tweet got Cinnabon into a…sticky situation pic.twitter.com/a9hBvDMKbW — David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) December 27, 2016

.@Cinnabon hi guys, decent human here to let you know this marketing move is actually not funny or cute but in pretty sexist, poor taste!! — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) December 27, 2016

Of course, it wasn’t the first time a brand capitalized on the death of an idol…

The Cinnabon tweet is almost as good as this deleted classic pic.twitter.com/eWDy7EAdac — Josiah Hughes (@josiahhughes) December 27, 2016

Imagine Cheerios sending this to you after your Dad dies pic.twitter.com/JE5rqfcrKD — CubsBamaNovaCavsBoys (@trillballins) April 21, 2016

Or any other tragedy for that matter: