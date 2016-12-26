Gunfire at North Carolina Christmas party wounds seven people

Photo via Shutterstock

Police on Sunday were attempting to identify two suspects who shot up a Christmas party at a North Carolina Moose Lodge and wounded seven people before escaping in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.

The gunfire broke out on Saturday at a private party in Rockingham County, just outside the city of Madison in north-central North Carolina.

No one was in custody and police had yet to identify the suspects, a spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Moose Lodge had rented the space to a private party, and officers responding to reports of gunfire there found two victims at the scene while five others had already gone elsewhere to seek treatment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Some 250 to 300 people were at the party when an argument began, leading to the gunfire, the statement said.

All of the victims received treatment, and none of their wounds were considered life-threatening, it said.

The two shooters, both men, had been attending the party and put on ski masks before shooting, the statement said, citing witnesses.

They fled the scene in a silver car driven by a woman, but the make and model of the car were unknown, the statement said.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler)