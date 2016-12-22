Harry Reid blasts ‘worthless’ DNC in blistering critique of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (MSNBC, Screenshot)

In a sign that Democrats have begun to face party failures that may have helped Donald Trump win the Presidency, outgoing Senator Harry Reid let loose on the DNC and its former head, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

Speaking with Nevada Public Radio, Reid declared, “I believe one of the failures of Democratic Party has been the DNC, the Democratic National Committee has been worthless. They do nothing to help state parties, which should be the main goal they have.” He goes on to note their lack to involvement in helping prop up state Democrats in Nevada.

Reid also attacked “that congresswoman from Florida,” a reference to Schultz.

“So I would hope that they would choose a chair of the Democratic Party who is a full-time person. Not someone like we had with that congresswoman from Florida, who was a full-time congresswoman and a part time chair of the DNC,” Reid said. “We need a full time DNC chair.” He goes on go advise that the DNC prioritize building party infrastructure state by state.

“That would change politics a lot in America,” Reid concludes.

Reid’s blistering critique comes amidst Democratic Party infighting over the DNC chairmanship. Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, one of two Muslim members of Congress, looked to be a clear favorite to assume the DNC chairmanship. His bid was threatened after his critique of Israel policy in the Mideast surfaced.

Listen below.