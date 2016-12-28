‘I am not a piece of meat’: Ariana Grande slams fan who praised her boyfriend for ‘hitting that’

Ariana Grande (Wikimedia Commons)

Singer Ariana Grande hit back at a young fan who made a derogatory comment about her, asserting she is “not a piece of meat” the men get to use at will.

“A young boy followed us to the car to tell [Grande’s boyfriend, rapper] Mac [Miller] that he’s a big fan,” Grande relayed in a Twitter post Tuesday night. The singer said at first she found the fan’s display “cute,” but noted the feeling didn’t last long. As Grande tells it, the boy turned to Miller and “said, ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that.’”

“The fuck??” Grande wrote, adding while it “may not seem like a big deal” to some people, the statement left her feeling “sick and objectified.”

“Things like [this] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contrite to women’s sense of inadequacy,” Grande wrote. “I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure.”

“It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable … using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease,” she added.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer, who drew praise last year for her post-breakup feminist manifesto declaring “I…do not. belong. to anyone. but myself,” said she was telling her story because she knows most women understand “being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man.”

“We need to talk about these moments only because they are harmful and they live on inside us as shame,” Grande wrote. “We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue.”

“We are not object or prizes,” she concluded. “We are Queens.

Read her whole post below, via Twitter: