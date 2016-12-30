Quantcast

‘Joe Walsh you are an idiot’: Ex-Tea Party congressman starts online sh*tstorm by claiming Obama is Muslim

David Ferguson

30 Dec 2016 at 11:16 ET                   
Joe Walsh (CNN)
Joe Walsh (CNN)

Former Illinois Republican congressman Joe Walsh kicked off an online firestorm when he said on Thursday that Pres. Barack Obama has always had an agenda against Israel because Obama is secretly Muslim.

In recent weeks, ex-Congressman Walsh had won the tentative embrace of some Democrats for his principled stand against the incoming Trump administration and Russian meddling in the 2016 election. However, the accused deadbeat dad and former Tea Party darling reverted to form in his attack on the president.

The “Obama is a Secret Muslim” canard is one of the enduring phantasms of the right-wing “post-truth” era, a throwback to when Republicans simultaneously accused Obama of being a Muslim while loudly declaiming his Chicago Christian pastor Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

