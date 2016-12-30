‘Joe Walsh you are an idiot’: Ex-Tea Party congressman starts online sh*tstorm by claiming Obama is Muslim

Joe Walsh (CNN)

Former Illinois Republican congressman Joe Walsh kicked off an online firestorm when he said on Thursday that Pres. Barack Obama has always had an agenda against Israel because Obama is secretly Muslim.

For the past week, everybody has been asking again why Obama hates Israel. The answer is simple really: I think Obama is Muslim. /1 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

For better or worse, I'm not afraid to say it publicly. I think Obama is Muslim. I think in his head and in his heart he has always been. /5 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

And I think it explains Obama's hatred toward Israel and explains his weakening of America these past 8 years. It's not complicated. /x — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

In recent weeks, ex-Congressman Walsh had won the tentative embrace of some Democrats for his principled stand against the incoming Trump administration and Russian meddling in the 2016 election. However, the accused deadbeat dad and former Tea Party darling reverted to form in his attack on the president.

The “Obama is a Secret Muslim” canard is one of the enduring phantasms of the right-wing “post-truth” era, a throwback to when Republicans simultaneously accused Obama of being a Muslim while loudly declaiming his Chicago Christian pastor Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

Joe Walsh you are an idiot. An ignorant, racist, incompetent asshole. https://t.co/fEl9RPvYPz — gayle (@SadSadGayle) December 30, 2016

@thehill Joe Walsh has demonstrated over and over again that he's an idiot, and yet he is still covered. Why not get Bozo's opinion? — Cate Taylen (@jpdetienne76) December 30, 2016

Joe Walsh is back to remind everyone that his critique of Trump doesn't prevent him from being a nutjob asshole. #2Real https://t.co/vPn3JVXaSJ — Eric Swader (@SwaderTot) December 30, 2016

Also STFU Joe Walsh. — Patrick King (@patking13) December 30, 2016

@theblaze @WalshFreedom In his book, Joe Walsh openly admits being in a relationship with a minor when he was in his 20s. Sexual predator? — VA for Hillary (@VA4Hillary1) December 30, 2016

@thehill Oh, it's just Joe Walsh. Joes has been sounding surprisingly normal the last couple of weeks, but looks like he's back to "normal." — HRCforever (@ziggyz2020) December 30, 2016

@WalshFreedom for better or worse, I'm not afraid to say it publicly. I think Joe Walsh is a douchebag. #deadbeatdad — Escape Room Tourism (@escaperooreview) December 30, 2016

I think Joe Walsh is a secret fascist that hates black people. See I can do that too, except mine is true. https://t.co/V4AygrQUD1 — Zac (Bad Giant) (@WickedJotun) December 30, 2016

@dcexaminer Joe Walsh is a idiot — Phillip Rhinehardt (@Phillipdrphl) December 30, 2016

Joe Walsh can't help it because he suffers from a terrible mentally debilitating disease.

It's called "ignorance". https://t.co/q3xeJ5ZCkg — (((Peter Vintner))) (@pvandck) December 30, 2016

@seeurpoint1 Because after 8 yrs of going to church and singing amazing grace, Joe Walsh still says Obama is a Muslim. Why the sigh. Sighs. — mlp (@coloradooldlady) December 30, 2016

@thehill There's a reason Joe Walsh is known as Ex-Representative Joe Walsh, deplorable Tea Party A-hole. — Mr. Wolfcastle (@tew156) December 30, 2016