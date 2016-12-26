Joy Reid warns Trump’s properties are about to become instant terrorist targets

MSNBC host Joy Reid (Photo: Screen capture)

The incoming president’s real estate business presents a lot problems for him ethically but MSNBC’s Joy Reid noted that there are even larger concerns at play.

“We cannot discount how his personal conflicts of interest wind up influencing his foreign policy,” she said on “Meet The Press” Sunday. “We don’t know to what international banks he is in debt. We don’t know the extent to which his own pecuniary interests might influence his foreign policy, if his children are still running his company and there’s a hotel to be built in Dubai, does that influence his reaction if the government of Dubai acts in a way we don’t want, in Turkey or other countries.”

But one of the more horrifying things to ponder is the ability for terrorists to target the United States by going after one of the many places all over the world with the president’s name on it.

“You start to have anything with a Trump name on it around the world becoming an instant terrorist target,” Reid said, citing a Republican strategist who revealed that concern. “How do we react to a world in which the name of the president of the United States is plastered all over hotels and hot spots?”

