Newt Gingrich compares Obama’s legacy to a blow-up doll: ‘It shrinks and shrink and shrinks’

Newt Gingrich appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Donald Trump adviser Newt Gingrich said over the weekend that President Barack Obama’s legacy “shrinks and shrinks and shrinks” like a blow-up doll being deflated by the president-elect.

In an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday, Gingrich predicted that Trump would quickly decimate the current president’s legacy after taking office.

“I think President Obama is beginning to figure out that his legacy is like one of those dolls that as the air comes out of it, it shrinks and shrinks and shrinks,” the Georgia Republican smirked. “In six years, 70 percent of his legacy is executive orders, almost all of which will be repudiated by Trump.”

“He’s in this desperate frenzy,” Gingrich added. “What he’s actually doing is he’s setting up a whole series of things to distract Trump, which will make his liberal allies feel good about Democrats and hate Republicans when Trump rolls them all back.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.