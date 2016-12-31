‘Oh f*ck off!’ Internet buries ‘absolute sociopath’ Trump for bizarre New Year’s Eve message

Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump's grandparents fled poverty in Germany to go to America (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday taunted his “many enemies” who “lost so badly” in a tweet celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Trump’s many enemies on social media were quick to respond to the message:

@realDonaldTrump You're a shining example of humility, grace & American values to the youth of America & to nations around the world 🤢 — Lee Abbamonte (@LeeAbbamonte) December 31, 2016

Also, @realDonaldTrump: in the popular vote, who was it again who "lost so badly"? #MinorityPresident pic.twitter.com/wD3zGYH0x6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 31, 2016

Clinton: *says sexists and xenophobes are deplorable* "How dare you" Trump: *Calls Americans "enemies."* "…"https://t.co/gFnuuFI90v — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 31, 2016

#NeverForget when Trump sent this tweet, manually retweeted himself and then deleted the original tweet pic.twitter.com/hhU6MISeHx — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) December 31, 2016

@realDonaldTrump With each tweet you show yourself to be more pathetic. Any 12-year-old I know is more mature than u, old fool. — Kate Steinberg (@ktrsBklyn) December 31, 2016

This kind of greeting is the mark of a soulless man, consumed by narcissism. https://t.co/KKclZnvfGt — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) December 31, 2016

I wish you a happy impeachment, @realDonaldTrump. — Ricardo Bánffy (@rbanffy) December 31, 2016

@realDonaldTrump You're an absolute sociopath. I cannot believe U.S. citizens voted you into office. Act like a president! — Joshua Brandwood (@joshbrandwood) December 31, 2016

@realDonaldTrump By "lost so badly", you mean the 2.8 million popular vote margin you LOST by, correct? — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) December 31, 2016

Many Twitter users also used the new tweet as another opportunity to mock Trump’s alleged ties to Russia: